Marotta Asset Management Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF accounts for 1.9% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 6.86% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZL. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 45.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 1,212.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

ENZL traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $47.91. 1,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,245. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $53.35. The company has a market cap of $122.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14.

About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

