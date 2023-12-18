Marotta Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Austria ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 14.17% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 259.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 109.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the first quarter worth $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the first quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the first quarter worth $367,000.

Shares of EWO stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $21.60. 4,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,112. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

