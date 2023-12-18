Marotta Asset Management Buys 10,471 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 2.61% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 2,031.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 41,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,845. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21. The company has a market capitalization of $295.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $45.61.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.