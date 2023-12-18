Marotta Asset Management Buys 17,730 Shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)

Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Finland ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 38.89% of iShares MSCI Finland ETF worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $410,000.

Shares of EFNL stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,079 shares. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $21.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05.

The iShares MSCI Finland ETF (EFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Finland IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Finnish all-cap stocks. EFNL was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

