Marotta Asset Management Buys 2,924 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.11% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.21. The stock had a trading volume of 121,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,517. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.