Marotta Asset Management Buys 3,469 Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 3.01% of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 123.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 77.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Denmark ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF stock traded down €0.73 ($0.78) during trading on Monday, hitting €108.07 ($116.20). 11,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 1 year low of €54.51 ($58.61) and a 1 year high of €71.11 ($76.46). The stock has a market capitalization of $253.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €102.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €104.16.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.