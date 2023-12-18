Marotta Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.58. 22,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,670. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.98. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.