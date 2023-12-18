Marotta Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.58. 22,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,670. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.98. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Viper winds up as oil prices sink
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.