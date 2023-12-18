Marotta Asset Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $14,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 95,655.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 754,306,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,970,650,000 after acquiring an additional 753,518,499 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,762,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 340.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 323.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,796,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

VWOB traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,418. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.70.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

