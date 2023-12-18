Marotta Asset Management Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,681 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 612.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

FSTA stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 57,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,257. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

