Marotta Asset Management Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.23. 3,069,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850,656. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average of $71.11.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

