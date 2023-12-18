Marotta Asset Management Has $17.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $17,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $246.64. The company had a trading volume of 148,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,928. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.19. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $251.50.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

