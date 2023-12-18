Marotta Asset Management Has $27.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $27,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 454,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Gpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 213,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,790. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.49. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.0873 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

