Marotta Asset Management Has $379,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,868. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.