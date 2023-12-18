Marotta Asset Management Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 1.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $84.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,866,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,670,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.93.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

