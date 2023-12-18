Marotta Asset Management Has $548,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $289.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,444. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $210.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.76.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,149 shares of company stock worth $3,810,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.59.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

