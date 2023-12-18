Marotta Asset Management Has $555,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Marotta Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.55. The company had a trading volume of 339,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,823. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $69.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

