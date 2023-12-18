Marotta Asset Management Has $580,000 Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Marotta Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 21.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,197,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,180,000 after acquiring an additional 88,355 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 11.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 347,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $757.00.

NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,695. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $43.66.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

