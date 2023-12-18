Marotta Asset Management Has $6.41 Million Stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW)

Marotta Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,051 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 3.74% of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter.

FLTW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,830. The stock has a market cap of $185.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $32.41 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

