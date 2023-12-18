Marotta Asset Management Has $7.17 Million Stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 14.11% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLSW. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 65.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 34,474,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,438,921 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 474.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares during the period.

Get Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FLSW traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.23. 3,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,544. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.61.

About Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF

The Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (FLSW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Switzerland RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Swiss equities, excluding small-caps. FLSW was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.