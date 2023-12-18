Marotta Asset Management Has $7.94 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,127 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF comprises 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 2.45% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWD. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.
iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 107,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,156. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $39.68.
About iShares MSCI Sweden ETF
