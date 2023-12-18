Marotta Asset Management Has $92,000 Holdings in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Nerdy were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 246.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 717,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 510,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nerdy during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 121.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nerdy during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdy during the second quarter valued at about $633,000. 38.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,287,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $93,751.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,578,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,377.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,287,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nerdy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Shares of NRDY traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,236. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

