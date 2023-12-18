Marotta Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 164.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FHLC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 77,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $64.86.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.