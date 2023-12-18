Marotta Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166,620 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,623,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,773. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

