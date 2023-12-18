Marotta Asset Management Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 100,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 237,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.12. 323,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,055. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.