Marotta Asset Management Sells 1,240 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Marotta Asset Management lowered its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up 1.7% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.77% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUS. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QUS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,411. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $108.46 and a twelve month high of $132.78.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.