Marotta Asset Management Sells 27,576 Shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Marotta Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,576 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.85% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Price Performance

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,407. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $326.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.