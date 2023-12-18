Marotta Asset Management Sells 5,565 Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.05% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 1,638.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 184,317 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 288.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLGB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 71,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,201. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $563.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

