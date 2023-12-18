Marotta Asset Management Sells 9,540 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.21% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $32,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,499. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

