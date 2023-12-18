Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is Close Asset Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 5.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd owned 0.12% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $110,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,095,813,000 after acquiring an additional 74,873,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,450,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,236,678,000 after acquiring an additional 310,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,245,000 after acquiring an additional 453,081 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,632,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,338,000 after acquiring an additional 444,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.71.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $187.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $202.81. The company has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

