Marston’s (LON:MARS) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 58 ($0.73) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 54 ($0.68).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Marston's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MARS

Marston’s Trading Up 5.3 %

About Marston’s

Shares of MARS opened at GBX 31.70 ($0.40) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 26.80 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 45.68 ($0.57). The company has a market cap of £209.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,170.00, a PEG ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.45.

(Get Free Report)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2022, the company operated 1,468 pubs. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.