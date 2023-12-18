Marston’s (LON:MARS) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 58 ($0.73) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 54 ($0.68).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.
Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2022, the company operated 1,468 pubs. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.
