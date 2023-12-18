Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $68.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. Masco’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

