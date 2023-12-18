Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Raised to $69.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.40.

Masco stock opened at $68.64 on Thursday. Masco has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Masco by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

