Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.81 and last traded at $116.54. Approximately 429,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 695,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Get Masimo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MASI

Masimo Trading Up 4.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.