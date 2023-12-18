Matson (NYSE:MATX) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.93

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.93 and last traded at $104.93, with a volume of 254823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MATX. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average of $87.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,799 shares of company stock worth $1,262,179. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 43.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 41.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Matson by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

