Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $19.03 on Monday. Mattel has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $22.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,381,000 after buying an additional 425,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,466,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,746,000 after purchasing an additional 187,157 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mattel by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,084,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,111,000 after purchasing an additional 477,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mattel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after purchasing an additional 693,226 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

