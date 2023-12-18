Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $394,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 96,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 42,945 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 52,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 91,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 22,904 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.0633 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

