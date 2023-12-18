Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $91.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average is $82.73. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $92.45.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

