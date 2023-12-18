Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Purchases Shares of 13,460 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,453,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 745,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 384,834 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 586,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 173,727 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

