Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 151 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 2.0% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $98.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $208.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.17. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

