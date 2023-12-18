Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 194 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,777. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $287.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.54 and a 200 day moving average of $279.76. The company has a market capitalization of $208.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.59.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

