Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 223 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 523,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $108.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.56.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

