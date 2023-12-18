Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 518 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 2.8% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 38.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,405,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,139 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.84.

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

INTC opened at $46.12 on Monday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.40, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.