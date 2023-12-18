Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 614 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $59.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,077,036 shares of company stock worth $474,830,550. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.18.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

