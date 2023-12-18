Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 683 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 758,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 123,190 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 784,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after acquiring an additional 27,404 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,227,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.42 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $20.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.