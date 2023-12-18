Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Takes $618,000 Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,586,000 after acquiring an additional 107,716 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 158.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 134,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,799,000 after acquiring an additional 82,381 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,007,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,829,000 after acquiring an additional 39,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,034,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $189.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $177.12 and a 52-week high of $208.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.41 and a 200 day moving average of $193.54.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

