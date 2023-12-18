MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Trading Down 4.5%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.16. 853,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 495,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MBIA to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Capital cut MBIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of MBIA in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MBIA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

MBIA Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($2.87). The company had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MBIA Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $8.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Institutional Trading of MBIA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 9.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also

