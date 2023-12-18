MBL Wealth LLC Acquires 2,900 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 96,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 45,810 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 368.1% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.78. 363,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,998. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

