MBL Wealth LLC Acquires 60,000 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 15.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,254,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,752,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,832,000 after buying an additional 437,940 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 18.7% in the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 10,188,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,328 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 23.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,314,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Fisker by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 196,766 shares in the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Fisker Price Performance

NYSE:FSR traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,154,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,938,241. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Fisker had a negative net margin of 638.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.17%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 512757.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

