MBL Wealth LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU)

MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.14% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 51,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA INMU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09.

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Municipal Bond 1-15Yr index. The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize tax-free current income. INMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.