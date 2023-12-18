MBL Wealth LLC Buys 43,345 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 610.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,345 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.56% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.52. 10,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,886. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $48.08.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

