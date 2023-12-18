MBL Wealth LLC Buys 43,345 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2023

MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIFree Report) by 610.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,345 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.56% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.52. 10,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,886. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $48.08.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.